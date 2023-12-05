UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 5
The Kennesaw State Owls (5-3) look to build on a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Kennesaw State vs. UNC Asheville matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kennesaw State Moneyline
|UNC Asheville Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kennesaw State (-1.5)
|165.5
|-125
|+105
|FanDuel
|Kennesaw State (-2.5)
|164.5
|-134
|+112
UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Betting Trends
- UNC Asheville has put together a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bulldogs have not covered the spread this season (0-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- Kennesaw State has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Owls have hit the over every time.
