Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Sampson County, North Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Sampson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Harrells Christian Academy at Fayetteville Academy

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 5

4:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Fayetteville, NC

Fayetteville, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Clinton High School at South Johnston High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Four Oaks, NC

Four Oaks, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hobbton High School at Princeton High School