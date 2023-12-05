If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Randolph County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.

Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Uwharrie Charter Academy at Chatham Charter School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Silver City, NC

Silver City, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Central Davidson High School at Wheatmore High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Trinity, NC

Trinity, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Davidson High School at Southwestern Randolph High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Asheboro, NC

Asheboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Guilford High School at Providence Grove High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Climax, NC

Climax, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Davidson High School at Trinity High School