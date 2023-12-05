North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Randolph County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Randolph County, North Carolina, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Randolph County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Uwharrie Charter Academy at Chatham Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Silver City, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central Davidson High School at Wheatmore High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Trinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Davidson High School at Southwestern Randolph High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Asheboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Guilford High School at Providence Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Climax, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Davidson High School at Trinity High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Trinity, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
