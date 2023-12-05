Tuesday's game between the Winthrop Eagles (6-3) and the Queens Royals (5-4) at Winthrop Coliseum has a projected final score of 78-70 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Winthrop squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on December 5.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Queens vs. Winthrop Game Info & Odds

Queens vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 78, Queens 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Queens vs. Winthrop

Computer Predicted Spread: Winthrop (-8.1)

Winthrop (-8.1) Computer Predicted Total: 148.9

Winthrop has compiled a 2-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Queens is 2-4-0. The Eagles have gone over the point total in three games, while Royals games have gone over three times.

Queens Performance Insights

The Royals put up 79 points per game (95th in college basketball) while allowing 77.8 per contest (316th in college basketball). They have a +11 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.2 points per game.

Queens wins the rebound battle by 4.2 boards on average. It records 35.6 rebounds per game, 81st in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 31.4.

Queens knocks down 9.8 three-pointers per game (27th in college basketball), 4.0 more than its opponents. It shoots 34.2% from deep (144th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 28.1%.

Queens has committed 1.8 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.4 (147th in college basketball) while forcing 9.6 (336th in college basketball).

