Queens vs. Winthrop: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 5
The Winthrop Eagles (6-3) are favored (by 6.5 points) to build on a four-game home winning streak when they host the Queens Royals (5-4) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The point total is 157.5 for the matchup.
Queens vs. Winthrop Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Rock Hill, South Carolina
- Venue: Winthrop Coliseum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Winthrop
|-6.5
|157.5
Royals Betting Records & Stats
- Queens and its opponents have scored more than 157.5 combined points twice this season.
- The average total for Queens' games this season is 156.8 points, 0.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- Queens has covered the spread twice in six opportunities this year.
- Queens has been victorious in one of the four contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.
- The Royals have not won as an underdog of +230 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Queens has a 30.3% chance of walking away with the win.
Queens vs. Winthrop Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 157.5
|% of Games Over 157.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Winthrop
|1
|14.3%
|79.6
|158.6
|65.8
|143.6
|145.5
|Queens
|2
|33.3%
|79.0
|158.6
|77.8
|143.6
|151.3
Additional Queens Insights & Trends
- The Royals score an average of 79.0 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 65.8 the Eagles allow.
- Queens has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 5-2 overall record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.
Queens vs. Winthrop Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Winthrop
|2-5-0
|2-1
|3-4-0
|Queens
|2-4-0
|0-2
|3-3-0
Queens vs. Winthrop Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Winthrop
|Queens
|10-4
|Home Record
|8-5
|4-11
|Away Record
|7-10
|6-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-5-0
|5-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-8-0
|76.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|86.2
|71
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72.2
|7-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-3-0
|7-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-7-0
