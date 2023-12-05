High school basketball action in Pitt County, North Carolina is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pitt County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hilltop Christian School at Greenville Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Greenville, NC

Greenville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Farmville Central High School at D.H. Conley High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Greenville, NC

Greenville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Kinston High School at J.H. Rose High School