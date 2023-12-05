North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pasquotank County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Pasquotank County, North Carolina. To find out how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Pasquotank County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pasquotank County High School at Gates County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Gatesville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
