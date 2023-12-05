North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Orange County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games happening in Orange County, North Carolina today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Orange County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Orange High School at East Chapel Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eno River Academy at Woods Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Chapel Hill, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chapel Hill High School at Carrboro High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Carrboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
