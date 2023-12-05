The No. 4 UConn Huskies (7-1) are 5.5-point favorites as they try to build on a five-game home winning streak when they host the No. 17 North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN. The matchup has an over/under set at 153.5 points.

North Carolina vs. UConn Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Venue: Madison Square Garden

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -5.5 153.5

Tar Heels Betting Records & Stats

North Carolina has played five games this season that have had more than 153.5 combined points scored.

North Carolina's matchups this season have a 158.3-point average over/under, 4.8 more points than this game's total.

North Carolina is 4-3-0 against the spread this year.

North Carolina has yet to play a game this season where it is listed as the underdog.

The Tar Heels have played as an underdog of +195 or more once this season and won that game.

North Carolina has an implied victory probability of 33.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

North Carolina vs. UConn Over/Under Stats

Games Over 153.5 % of Games Over 153.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 1 12.5% 85.8 172.1 61.6 133.6 144.3 North Carolina 5 71.4% 86.3 172.1 72.0 133.6 150.9

Additional North Carolina Insights & Trends

The Tar Heels' 86.3 points per game are 24.7 more points than the 61.6 the Huskies allow.

North Carolina is 4-3 against the spread and 7-1 overall when it scores more than 61.6 points.

North Carolina vs. UConn Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 4-4-0 4-3 4-4-0 North Carolina 4-3-0 0-0 4-3-0

North Carolina vs. UConn Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UConn North Carolina 15-2 Home Record 12-3 5-5 Away Record 4-7 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 2-9-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.3 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.2 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-9-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-8-0

