The UConn Huskies (7-1) will host the North Carolina Tar Heels (7-1) after victories in five straight home games. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

North Carolina vs. UConn Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

North Carolina vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline North Carolina Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-5.5) 152.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel UConn (-5.5) 152.5 -255 +205 Bet on this game at FanDuel

North Carolina vs. UConn Betting Trends

  • North Carolina has compiled a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.
  • UConn is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
  • The Huskies and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of eight times this season.

North Carolina Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +3000
  • The implied probability of North Carolina winning the national championship, based on its +3000 moneyline odds, is 3.2%.

