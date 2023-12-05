Tuesday's contest that pits the Virginia Cavaliers (7-1) versus the North Carolina Central Eagles (4-5) at John Paul Jones Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 76-55 in favor of Virginia, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

There is no line set for the game.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

North Carolina Central vs. Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network Extra

ACC Network Extra Where: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Venue: John Paul Jones Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

North Carolina Central vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Virginia 76, North Carolina Central 55

Spread & Total Prediction for North Carolina Central vs. Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Virginia (-21.3)

Virginia (-21.3) Computer Predicted Total: 131.0

Virginia has a 5-3-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to North Carolina Central, who is 4-3-0 ATS. The Cavaliers are 3-5-0 and the Eagles are 4-3-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

North Carolina Central Performance Insights

The Eagles put up 76.3 points per game (149th in college basketball) while allowing 69.4 per outing (151st in college basketball). They have a +62 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.9 points per game.

The 30.9 rebounds per game North Carolina Central accumulates rank 275th in the nation, 2.5 fewer than the 33.4 its opponents collect.

North Carolina Central knocks down 7 three-pointers per game (220th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.9. It shoots 30.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 29.2%.

North Carolina Central has committed 3.6 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.7 (171st in college basketball) while forcing 15.3 (36th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.