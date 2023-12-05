North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nash County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Nash County, North Carolina has high school basketball games on the schedule today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Nash County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hertford County High School at Rocky Mount High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Nash High School at West Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Benson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rocky Mount Preparatory High School at Northampton County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Gaston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kerr-Vance Academy at Rocky Mount Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Rocky Mount, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
