Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Moore County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Moore County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Northwood High School at North Moore High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Robbins, NC

Robbins, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Gray's Creek High School at Union Pines High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Cameron, NC

Cameron, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Pinecrest High School at Richmond Senior High School