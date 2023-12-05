Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Mecklenburg County, North Carolina today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Mecklenburg County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Hickory Grove Christian School at Gaston Day School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5

6:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Gastonia, NC

Gastonia, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

West Cabarrus High School at Providence High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 5

6:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Charlotte Christian School at Forsyth Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Lewisville, NC

Lewisville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Charlotte Country Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Bradford Preparatory School at Jackson Day School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5

7:00 PM ET on December 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Piedmont High School at East Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Mecklenburg High School at Garinger High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

William Amos Hough High School at Mooresville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Mooresville, NC

Mooresville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Rocky River High School at Palisades High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Ardrey Kell High School at Porter Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Indian Trail, NC

Indian Trail, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology at North Mecklenburg High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Huntersville, NC

Huntersville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy Early College Prep at Victory Christian Center School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Butler High School at Weddington High School