The Los Angeles Lakers (12-9) host the Phoenix Suns (12-8) in a matchup of Pacific Division rivals at Crypto.com Arena on December 5, 2023. This is the third matchup between the teams this season.

Lakers vs. Suns Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV: KPHE - Arizona’s Family Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Lakers vs Suns Additional Info

Lakers Stats Insights

The Lakers make 48.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than the Suns have allowed to their opponents (46.3%).

Los Angeles has a 10-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Lakers are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Suns sit at 13th.

The Lakers score 112.5 points per game, only 0.8 fewer points than the 113.3 the Suns give up.

When Los Angeles scores more than 113.3 points, it is 7-1.

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns' 47.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Lakers have allowed to their opponents (45.6%).

This season, Phoenix has an 8-3 record in games the team collectively shoots over 45.6% from the field.

The Suns are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at 30th.

The Suns' 116.2 points per game are just 2.7 more points than the 113.5 the Lakers allow.

Phoenix has put together a 10-3 record in games it scores more than 113.5 points.

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

The Lakers are scoring 114 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 2.8 more points than they're averaging in road games (111.2).

Los Angeles is surrendering 106.9 points per game this season in home games, which is 12.6 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (119.5).

When it comes to total threes made, the Lakers have played worse at home this year, draining 9.7 three-pointers per game, compared to 10.1 in away games. Meanwhile, they've put up a 34% three-point percentage at home and a 33.3% mark on the road.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Suns are averaging more points at home (118.2 per game) than away (114.1). But they are also conceding more at home (114.9) than away (111.6).

At home the Suns are averaging 25.3 assists per game, 1.4 less than on the road (26.7).

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Gabe Vincent Out Knee Jarred Vanderbilt Questionable Heel Rui Hachimura Questionable Nose LeBron James Questionable Calf Anthony Davis Questionable Adductor

Suns Injuries