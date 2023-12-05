North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Johnston County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Johnston County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Lenoir High School at Neuse Charter School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Smithfield, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Clinton High School at South Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Four Oaks, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Southern Nash High School at West Johnston High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Benson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hobbton High School at Princeton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Princeton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cleveland High School at Wakefield High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Raleigh, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sanderson High School at Clayton High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Clayton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
