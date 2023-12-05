Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Johnston County, North Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Johnston County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Lenoir High School at Neuse Charter School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Smithfield, NC

Smithfield, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Clinton High School at South Johnston High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Four Oaks, NC

Four Oaks, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Southern Nash High School at West Johnston High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Benson, NC

Benson, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Hobbton High School at Princeton High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Princeton, NC

Princeton, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Cleveland High School at Wakefield High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 5

7:45 PM ET on December 5 Location: Raleigh, NC

Raleigh, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Sanderson High School at Clayton High School