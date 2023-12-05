North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jackson County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Jackson County, North Carolina has high school basketball matchups on the calendar today, and information on how to watch them is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Jackson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Smoky Mountain High School at North Buncombe High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Weaverville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.