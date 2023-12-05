The High Point Panthers (6-3) will host the Western Carolina Catamounts (6-1) after victories in five home games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the High Point vs. Western Carolina matchup.

High Point vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

High Point vs. Western Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total High Point Moneyline Western Carolina Moneyline BetMGM High Point (-1.5) 151.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel High Point (-1.5) 151.5 -114 -105 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

High Point vs. Western Carolina Betting Trends

High Point has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.

In the Panthers' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

Western Carolina has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this year, two of the Catamounts games have hit the over.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.