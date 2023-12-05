The High Point Panthers (6-3) will host the Western Carolina Catamounts (6-1) after victories in five straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.

High Point vs. Western Carolina Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts

TV: ESPN+

High Point Stats Insights

This season, the Panthers have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Catamounts' opponents have made.

High Point has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.

The Panthers are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Catamounts sit at 39th.

The 89.8 points per game the Panthers average are 22.1 more points than the Catamounts allow (67.7).

When High Point scores more than 67.7 points, it is 6-3.

High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

High Point averaged 79.9 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 69.2 points per contest.

Defensively the Panthers were better in home games last season, ceding 73.5 points per game, compared to 83.0 away from home.

When it comes to three-pointers, High Point fared worse when playing at home last year, averaging 7.5 treys per game with a 32.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 34.1% percentage in away games.

High Point Upcoming Schedule