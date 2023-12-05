How to Watch High Point vs. Western Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The High Point Panthers (6-3) will host the Western Carolina Catamounts (6-1) after victories in five straight home games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023.
High Point vs. Western Carolina Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
High Point Stats Insights
- This season, the Panthers have a 48.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.5% higher than the 41.8% of shots the Catamounts' opponents have made.
- High Point has a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
- The Panthers are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Catamounts sit at 39th.
- The 89.8 points per game the Panthers average are 22.1 more points than the Catamounts allow (67.7).
- When High Point scores more than 67.7 points, it is 6-3.
High Point Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- High Point averaged 79.9 points per game in home games last season. On the road, it averaged 69.2 points per contest.
- Defensively the Panthers were better in home games last season, ceding 73.5 points per game, compared to 83.0 away from home.
- When it comes to three-pointers, High Point fared worse when playing at home last year, averaging 7.5 treys per game with a 32.5% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 34.1% percentage in away games.
High Point Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|Mount Olive
|W 122-73
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|11/29/2023
|Morgan State
|W 77-59
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ North Florida
|W 86-79
|UNF Arena
|12/5/2023
|Western Carolina
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/8/2023
|N.C. A&T
|-
|Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
