The High Point Panthers (3-2) will play the Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

High Point vs. Western Carolina Game Information

High Point Players to Watch

Duke Miles: 15.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK Kimani Hamilton: 13.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK Abdoulaye: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK Kezza Giffa: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK

12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK Juslin Bodo Bodo: 3.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK

Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Vonterius Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Tyzhaun Claude: 15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Tre Jackson: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Russell Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Tyler Harris: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

High Point vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)

High Point Rank High Point AVG Western Carolina AVG Western Carolina Rank 109th 74.6 Points Scored 73.9 124th 340th 77.2 Points Allowed 70.7 199th 32nd 34.9 Rebounds 33.6 69th 54th 10 Off. Rebounds 8.1 215th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 8.5 60th 237th 12.3 Assists 12.5 221st 311th 13.3 Turnovers 10.1 25th

