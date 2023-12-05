High Point vs. Western Carolina December 5 Tickets & Start Time
The High Point Panthers (3-2) will play the Western Carolina Catamounts (4-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
High Point vs. Western Carolina Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 5
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other High Point Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
High Point Players to Watch
- Duke Miles: 15.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 3.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kimani Hamilton: 13.8 PTS, 7.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Abdoulaye: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Kezza Giffa: 12.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.2 STL, 0 BLK
- Juslin Bodo Bodo: 3.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Western Carolina Top Players (2022-23)
- Vonterius Woolbright: 14.5 PTS, 7.4 REB, 4.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Tyzhaun Claude: 15.4 PTS, 8.6 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Tre Jackson: 15.8 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Russell Jones: 9.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyler Harris: 5.1 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
High Point vs. Western Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|High Point Rank
|High Point AVG
|Western Carolina AVG
|Western Carolina Rank
|109th
|74.6
|Points Scored
|73.9
|124th
|340th
|77.2
|Points Allowed
|70.7
|199th
|32nd
|34.9
|Rebounds
|33.6
|69th
|54th
|10
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|215th
|166th
|7.5
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|237th
|12.3
|Assists
|12.5
|221st
|311th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|10.1
|25th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.