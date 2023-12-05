If your plans today include tracking the local high school basketball games in Halifax County, North Carolina, then there is some important info for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Halifax County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Southeast Halifax High School at Northwest Halifax High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Littleton, NC

Littleton, NC Conference: Tar Roanoke 1A

Tar Roanoke 1A How to Stream: Watch Here

Weldon High School at North Edgecombe High School