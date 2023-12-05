North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Franklin County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need.
Franklin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Louisburg High School at Vance County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Henderson, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Granville Central High School at Franklinton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Franklinton, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
