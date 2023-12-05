North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Forsyth County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Forsyth County, North Carolina, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Forsyth County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Winston-Salem Prep Academy High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charlotte Christian School at Forsyth Country Day School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Lewisville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Calvary Day School at High Point Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: High Point, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Forsyth High School at Atkins Academic & Technology High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Reynolds High School - Winston-Salem at Northwest Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Oak Grove High School at Thomasville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Thomasville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Moravian Prep at Winston Salem Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Winston-Salem, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sheets Memorial Christian School at Triad Baptist Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Forsyth High School at Western Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Carver High School at Bishop McGuinness High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Kernersville, NC
- Conference: Northwest Piedmont 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Glenn High School at Northern Guilford High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Greensboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
