North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Durham County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
High school basketball is happening today in Durham County, North Carolina, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Durham County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Riverside High School at Wake Forest High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Wake Forest, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Research Triangle High School at Roxboro Community High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Roxboro, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Trinity Academy at Hillside High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Durham, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
