Davidson vs. Dayton Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 5
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 9:39 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Tuesday's game at John M. Belk Arena has the Davidson Wildcats (7-1) squaring off against the Dayton Flyers (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 75-58 win, as our model heavily favors Davidson.
In their last matchup on Saturday, the Wildcats earned an 83-46 victory against Longwood.
Davidson vs. Dayton Game Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
Davidson vs. Dayton Score Prediction
- Prediction: Davidson 75, Dayton 58
Davidson Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats picked up their signature win of the season on November 16 by claiming a 69-62 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.
- The Wildcats have one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.
- Davidson has five wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.
Davidson 2023-24 Best Wins
- 69-62 on the road over Duke (No. 26) on November 16
- 57-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 159) on November 11
- 64-41 at home over Appalachian State (No. 238) on November 29
- 81-51 at home over Wofford (No. 262) on November 21
- 86-51 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 318) on November 7
Davidson Leaders
- Millie Prior: 11.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK, 56.3 FG%
- Charlise Dunn: 12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 40.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (16-for-46)
- Suzi-Rose Deegan: 12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.5 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)
- Issy Morgan: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 54.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
- Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)
Davidson Performance Insights
- The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game with a +147 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.5 points per game (107th in college basketball) and give up 53.1 per outing (27th in college basketball).
