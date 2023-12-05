Tuesday's game at John M. Belk Arena has the Davidson Wildcats (7-1) squaring off against the Dayton Flyers (4-4) at 7:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 75-58 win, as our model heavily favors Davidson.

In their last matchup on Saturday, the Wildcats earned an 83-46 victory against Longwood.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Davidson vs. Dayton Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Davidson vs. Dayton Score Prediction

Prediction: Davidson 75, Dayton 58

Davidson Schedule Analysis

The Wildcats picked up their signature win of the season on November 16 by claiming a 69-62 victory over the Duke Blue Devils, a top 50 team in our computer rankings.

The Wildcats have one win against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.

Davidson has five wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Davidson 2023-24 Best Wins

69-62 on the road over Duke (No. 26) on November 16

57-52 at home over Wake Forest (No. 159) on November 11

64-41 at home over Appalachian State (No. 238) on November 29

81-51 at home over Wofford (No. 262) on November 21

86-51 at home over South Carolina Upstate (No. 318) on November 7

Davidson Leaders

Millie Prior: 11.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK, 56.3 FG%

11.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.1 STL, 2.1 BLK, 56.3 FG% Charlise Dunn: 12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 40.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (16-for-46)

12.4 PTS, 7.1 REB, 40.8 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (16-for-46) Suzi-Rose Deegan: 12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.5 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32)

12.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.5 FG%, 28.1 3PT% (9-for-32) Issy Morgan: 8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 54.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

8.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 54.8 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Elle Sutphin: 13.8 PTS, 1.7 STL, 47.1 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

Davidson Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game with a +147 scoring differential overall. They put up 71.5 points per game (107th in college basketball) and give up 53.1 per outing (27th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.