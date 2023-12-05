Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Davidson County, North Carolina? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Davidson County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Central Davidson High School at Wheatmore High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Trinity, NC

Trinity, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

South Davidson High School at Southwestern Randolph High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Asheboro, NC

Asheboro, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

East Davidson High School at Trinity High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Trinity, NC

Trinity, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

West Davidson High School at Ledford Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Thomasville, NC

Thomasville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Forbush High School at Lexington Senior High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Lexington, NC

Lexington, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Oak Grove High School at Thomasville High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Thomasville, NC

Thomasville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Sheets Memorial Christian School at Triad Baptist Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5

7:30 PM ET on December 5 Location: Kernersville, NC

Kernersville, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

North Davidson High School at Davie County High School