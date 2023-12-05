Tuesday's game between the Charlotte 49ers (4-3) and Stetson Hatters (5-3) at Dale F. Halton Arena has a projected final score of 73-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Charlotte, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

There is no line set for the game.

Charlotte vs. Stetson Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Venue: Dale F. Halton Arena

Charlotte vs. Stetson Score Prediction

Prediction: Charlotte 73, Stetson 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Charlotte vs. Stetson

Computer Predicted Spread: Charlotte (-12.0)

Charlotte (-12.0) Computer Predicted Total: 133.4

Both Charlotte and Stetson are 4-2-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. Both the 49ers and the Hatters are 2-4-0 in terms of hitting the over in their games this season.

Charlotte Performance Insights

The 49ers average 65.9 points per game (325th in college basketball) while giving up 61.9 per outing (21st in college basketball). They have a +28 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The 29.9 rebounds per game Charlotte averages rank 306th in the nation. Its opponents record 30.1 per outing.

Charlotte makes 1.6 fewer threes per contest than the opposition, 5 (336th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6.

The 49ers' 93.5 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 207th in college basketball, and the 87.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 142nd in college basketball.

Charlotte and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The 49ers commit 9.9 per game (54th in college basketball) and force 10.6 (288th in college basketball play).

