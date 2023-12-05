North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Alleghany County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
In Alleghany County, North Carolina, there are attractive high school basketball games on the schedule today. The inside scoop on how to watch them is available in this article.
Alleghany County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alleghany High School at Grayson County High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Independence, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
