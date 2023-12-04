North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wake County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school basketball in Wake County, North Carolina today, we've got what you need here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wake County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Hilltop Christian School
- Game Time: 6:15 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Fuquay Varina, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Broughton High School at Cary High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Cary, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.