The Carolina Hurricanes, Martin Necas among them, meet the Winnipeg Jets on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre. If you'd like to wager on Necas' prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Martin Necas vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Necas Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Necas has averaged 17:45 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -9.

In five of 23 games this year, Necas has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 13 of 23 games this season, Necas has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In 10 of 23 games this season, Necas has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Necas' implied probability to go over his point total is 50% based on the odds.

Necas has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Necas Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 64 goals in total (2.8 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 23 Games 2 17 Points 2 6 Goals 1 11 Assists 1

