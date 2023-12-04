The Carolina Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho and the Winnipeg Jets' Mark Scheifele will be two of the top players to keep an eye on when these teams face off on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, at Canada Life Centre.

Hurricanes vs. Jets Game Information

Hurricanes Players to Watch

Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors with 22 points. He has scored eight goals and picked up 14 assists this season.

Through 23 games, Seth Jarvis has scored nine goals and picked up 10 assists.

Teuvo Teravainen has scored 11 goals and added seven assists in 23 games for Carolina.

In six games, Frederik Andersen's record is 4-1-0. He has conceded 15 goals (2.87 goals against average) and has recorded 127 saves.

Jets Players to Watch

Winnipeg's Scheifele has recorded 17 assists and eight goals in 23 games. That's good for 25 points.

Kyle Connor has made a major impact for Winnipeg this season with 25 points (14 goals and 11 assists).

This season, Winnipeg's Joshua Morrissey has 20 points (four goals, 16 assists) this season.

In the crease, Winnipeg's Laurent Brossoit is 2-2-1 this season, compiling 107 saves and allowing 15 goals (3.0 goals against average) with an .877 save percentage (62nd in the league).

Hurricanes vs. Jets Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Jets AVG Jets Rank 7th 3.48 Goals Scored 3.26 14th 17th 3.26 Goals Allowed 2.78 9th 2nd 34.2 Shots 31.1 15th 1st 24.8 Shots Allowed 27.8 4th 11th 22.22% Power Play % 19.23% 19th 21st 76.92% Penalty Kill % 73.91% 26th

