Coming off a victory last time out, the Carolina Hurricanes will visit the Winnipeg Jets (who also won their most recent game) on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to BSSO and ESPN+ to watch the Hurricanes and the Jets take the ice.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba

Canada Life Centre in Winnipeg, Manitoba Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Hurricanes vs Jets Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes rank 19th in goals against, allowing 75 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL action.

The Hurricanes' 80 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the sixth-best scoring team in the league.

In the past 10 contests, the Hurricanes have gone 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.6 goals-per-game average (36 total) during that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hurricanes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sebastian Aho 20 8 14 22 15 10 54.8% Seth Jarvis 23 9 10 19 7 12 48.1% Teuvo Teravainen 23 11 7 18 9 10 49.5% Martin Necas 23 6 11 17 11 6 36.8% Michael Bunting 22 5 10 15 14 7 36.4%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Jets Stats & Trends

The Jets' total of 64 goals allowed (2.8 per game) is 10th in the league.

The Jets have 75 goals this season (3.3 per game), 13th in the league.

Over the past 10 contests, the Jets are 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Jets have allowed 20 goals (2.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.

Jets Key Players