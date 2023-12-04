North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Edgecombe County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Edgecombe County, North Carolina is on the schedule today, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Edgecombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North East Carolina Preparatory School at Bear Grass High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Williamston, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
