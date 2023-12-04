The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-4) are heavy underdogs (+15.5) as they attempt to stop a three-game road slide when they square off against the East Carolina Pirates (5-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Minges Coliseum. The contest airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup's over/under is 146.5.

East Carolina vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under East Carolina -15.5 146.5

East Carolina Betting Records & Stats

East Carolina and its opponents have combined to score more than 146.5 points in three of seven games this season.

The average total in East Carolina's contests this year is 151.1, 4.6 more points than this game's over/under.

The Pirates are 3-4-0 against the spread this season.

East Carolina's .429 ATS win percentage (3-4-0 ATS Record) is higher than Maryland-Eastern Shore's .200 mark (1-4-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

East Carolina vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total East Carolina 3 42.9% 78.1 146.3 73.0 153.7 143.6 Maryland-Eastern Shore 3 60% 68.2 146.3 80.7 153.7 136.5

Additional East Carolina Insights & Trends

The Pirates put up 78.1 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 80.7 the Hawks allow.

When East Carolina totals more than 80.7 points, it is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

East Carolina vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) East Carolina 3-4-0 0-0 5-2-0 Maryland-Eastern Shore 1-4-0 0-1 4-1-0

East Carolina vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

East Carolina Maryland-Eastern Shore 10-6 Home Record 10-3 2-9 Away Record 7-9 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-4-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 9-6-0 72.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.0 63.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 63.3 10-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-4-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-10-0

