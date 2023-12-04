The East Carolina Pirates (2-2) face the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

East Carolina vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other East Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

East Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Brandon Johnson: 12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.3 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK RJ Felton: 13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Jaden Walker: 7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Ezra Ausar: 9.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK Javon Small: 15.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Maryland-Eastern Shore Top Players (2022-23)

Nathaniel Pollard Jr.: 9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.9 PTS, 8.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.7 BLK Zion Styles: 11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Da'Shawn Phillip: 9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kevon Voyles: 12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Donchevell Nugent: 6.4 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

East Carolina vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Stat Comparison (2022-23)

East Carolina Rank East Carolina AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore AVG Maryland-Eastern Shore Rank 252nd 68.8 Points Scored 69.7 221st 193rd 70.5 Points Allowed 66.3 67th 74th 33.5 Rebounds 29.7 294th 39th 10.3 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 166th 7.5 3pt Made 7.4 182nd 169th 13.1 Assists 13.5 143rd 283rd 12.9 Turnovers 14.1 338th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.