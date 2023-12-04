How to Watch East Carolina vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore on TV or Live Stream - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-4) travel to face the East Carolina Pirates (5-3) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
East Carolina vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
East Carolina Stats Insights
- This season, the Pirates have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.
- East Carolina is 2-1 when it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pirates sit at 159th.
- The Pirates average only 2.6 fewer points per game (78.1) than the Hawks allow (80.7).
- East Carolina is 3-1 when scoring more than 80.7 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- East Carolina averaged 72.2 points per game last year at home, which was 9.2 more points than it averaged on the road (63.0).
- At home, the Pirates allowed 5.0 fewer points per game (69.6) than when playing on the road (74.6).
- In terms of three-point shooting, East Carolina performed better at home last season, making 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 32.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 28.4% three-point percentage away from home.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
East Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|Kennesaw State
|W 85-84
|Minges Coliseum
|11/25/2023
|@ George Mason
|L 81-59
|EagleBank Arena
|11/30/2023
|UNC Wilmington
|W 74-66
|Minges Coliseum
|12/4/2023
|Maryland-Eastern Shore
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Minges Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|Florida
|-
|RP Funding Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.