The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (2-4) travel to face the East Carolina Pirates (5-3) after losing three road games in a row. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023.

East Carolina vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore Game Info

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina

Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

East Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Pirates have a 46.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.7% lower than the 47.9% of shots the Hawks' opponents have made.

East Carolina is 2-1 when it shoots better than 47.9% from the field.

The Hawks are the 233rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Pirates sit at 159th.

The Pirates average only 2.6 fewer points per game (78.1) than the Hawks allow (80.7).

East Carolina is 3-1 when scoring more than 80.7 points.

East Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

East Carolina averaged 72.2 points per game last year at home, which was 9.2 more points than it averaged on the road (63.0).

At home, the Pirates allowed 5.0 fewer points per game (69.6) than when playing on the road (74.6).

In terms of three-point shooting, East Carolina performed better at home last season, making 8.1 three-pointers per game with a 32.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 28.4% three-point percentage away from home.

