North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Duplin County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in Duplin County, North Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Duplin County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Union High School at Midway High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Dunn, NC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.