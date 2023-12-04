Want to know how to stream high school basketball games in Buncombe County, North Carolina today? We have the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Buncombe County, North Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Asheville Christian Academy at Victory Christian Center School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 4

7:30 PM ET on December 4 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC Conference: NCISAA

NCISAA How to Stream: Watch Here

Enka High School at West Henderson High School