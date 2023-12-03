The Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) face the UNC Wilmington Seahawks (2-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

UNC Wilmington Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa

James H. Hilton Coliseum in Ames, Iowa TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UNC Wilmington vs. Iowa State Scoring Comparison

The Seahawks average 7.8 fewer points per game (57.7) than the Cyclones allow their opponents to score (65.5).

UNC Wilmington is 2-0 when it scores more than 65.5 points.

Iowa State has a 2-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 57.7 points.

The Cyclones average 73.3 points per game, 12.5 more points than the 60.8 the Seahawks allow.

When Iowa State scores more than 60.8 points, it is 3-2.

UNC Wilmington has a 2-3 record when allowing fewer than 73.3 points.

The Cyclones are making 46.6% of their shots from the field, 7.3% higher than the Seahawks concede to opponents (39.3%).

The Seahawks shoot 34.6% from the field, 2.9% lower than the Cyclones concede.

UNC Wilmington Leaders

Lexi Jackson: 5.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.0 BLK, 41.2 FG%

5.8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.0 BLK, 41.2 FG% Taylor Henderson: 13.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 25.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)

13.0 PTS, 2.0 STL, 25.8 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22) Kylah Silver: 11.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12)

11.2 PTS, 2.3 STL, 38.0 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (3-for-12) Evan Miller: 12.2 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27)

12.2 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 29.6 3PT% (8-for-27) Britany Range: 5.0 PTS, 40.0 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)

UNC Wilmington Schedule