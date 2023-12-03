At Lambeau Field in Week 13, the Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce will be lined up against the Green Bay Packers pass defense and Rudy Ford. See below for more stats and insights on this intriguing matchup.

Sign up for fantasy football today with Sleeper fantasy football and receive a 100% deposit match up to $100!

Chiefs vs. Packers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 8:20 PM ET

8:20 PM ET Venue: Lambeau Field

Lambeau Field Location: Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay, Wisconsin TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Watch the NFL all season long on Fubo!

Travis Kelce Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (TEs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Packers 101.2 10.1 2 72 9.83

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Travis Kelce vs. Rudy Ford Insights

Travis Kelce & the Chiefs' Offense

Travis Kelce leads his squad with 732 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 70 catches (out of 88 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

In terms of passing yards, Kansas City has the eighth-most in the NFL, with 2,843 (258.5 per game).

The Chiefs put up 23.3 points per game, 13th in the NFL.

Kansas City is airing it out quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 37.9 pass attempts per contest.

In the red zone, the Chiefs are throwing the ball a lot compared to the rest of the league, ranking third in the NFL with 61 total red-zone pass attempts (55% red-zone pass rate).

Rudy Ford & the Packers' Defense

Rudy Ford has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 58 tackles and four passes defended.

When it comes to defending the pass, Green Bay's defense has been locking things down this season, as it ranks eighth in the league with 2,256 total passing yards allowed. In terms of passing TDs, the team ranks sixth with 12 passing touchdowns allowed.

This year, the Packers' defense has been clicking this season, as it ranks eighth in the league with 224 points allowed (20.4 per game).

Green Bay has allowed two players to put up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Packers have allowed 12 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Travis Kelce vs. Rudy Ford Advanced Stats

Travis Kelce Rudy Ford Rec. Targets 88 21 Def. Targets Receptions 70 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 10.5 13 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 732 58 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 73.2 7.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 319 0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 13 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 5 2 Interceptions

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.