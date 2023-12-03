How to Watch the Queens (NC) vs. Winthrop Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:55 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Queens (NC) Royals (3-4) travel to face the Winthrop Eagles (4-4) after losing four road games in a row. It begins at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Queens (NC) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Queens (NC) vs. Winthrop Scoring Comparison
- The Royals put up an average of 66.9 points per game, 5.4 more points than the 61.5 the Eagles give up.
- Queens (NC) is 2-0 when it scores more than 61.5 points.
- Winthrop has a 4-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 66.9 points.
- The Eagles average 14.5 fewer points per game (54.6) than the Royals allow (69.1).
- When Queens (NC) allows fewer than 54.6 points, it is 3-0.
- This season the Eagles are shooting 35.1% from the field, 7.4% lower than the Royals concede.
- The Royals shoot 42.1% from the field, 4% higher than the Eagles concede.
Queens (NC) Leaders
- Nicole Gwynn: 17.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 39.0 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)
- Jordyn Weaver: 11.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 57.4 FG%
- Adia Brisker: 6.3 PTS, 2.0 STL, 38.8 FG%
- Amari Davis: 5.3 PTS, 39.5 FG%
- Alexandria Johnson: 11.0 PTS, 47.7 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (4-for-8)
Queens (NC) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/21/2023
|@ UNC Asheville
|L 67-53
|Kimmel Arena
|11/26/2023
|Wesleyan (GA)
|W 96-36
|Curry Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ South Carolina State
|L 76-58
|Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Winthrop
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Presbyterian
|-
|Curry Arena
|12/10/2023
|Columbia (SC)
|-
|Curry Arena
