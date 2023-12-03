The Louisville Cardinals (7-1) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

N.C. A&T Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

N.C. A&T vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

  • The Aggies average 11.1 more points per game (71) than the Cardinals give up (59.9).
  • When it scores more than 59.9 points, N.C. A&T is 1-2.
  • Louisville has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71 points.
  • The Cardinals score 79.5 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 61.7 the Aggies allow.
  • When Louisville totals more than 61.7 points, it is 7-1.
  • When N.C. A&T gives up fewer than 79.5 points, it is 3-2.
  • This season the Cardinals are shooting 45.9% from the field, 9.7% higher than the Aggies concede.

N.C. A&T Leaders

  • Maleia Bracone: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 40.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)
  • Jordyn Dorsey: 12.2 PTS, 2 STL, 36.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
  • Chaniya Clark: 12.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 52.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
  • D'Mya Tucker: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
  • Nyah Willis: 7.2 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

N.C. A&T Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 Liberty W 56-47 Corbett Sports Center
11/24/2023 @ Saint Mary's (CA) L 73-65 University Credit Union Pavilion
11/25/2023 UT Arlington L 87-76 University Credit Union Pavilion
12/3/2023 @ Louisville - KFC Yum! Center
12/9/2023 Mercer - Corbett Sports Center
12/19/2023 @ Stetson - Edmunds Center

