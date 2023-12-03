How to Watch the N.C. A&T vs. Louisville Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Louisville Cardinals (7-1) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup
N.C. A&T Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network Extra
How to Watch Other CAA Games
N.C. A&T vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison
- The Aggies average 11.1 more points per game (71) than the Cardinals give up (59.9).
- When it scores more than 59.9 points, N.C. A&T is 1-2.
- Louisville has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71 points.
- The Cardinals score 79.5 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 61.7 the Aggies allow.
- When Louisville totals more than 61.7 points, it is 7-1.
- When N.C. A&T gives up fewer than 79.5 points, it is 3-2.
- This season the Cardinals are shooting 45.9% from the field, 9.7% higher than the Aggies concede.
N.C. A&T Leaders
- Maleia Bracone: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 40.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)
- Jordyn Dorsey: 12.2 PTS, 2 STL, 36.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)
- Chaniya Clark: 12.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 52.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- D'Mya Tucker: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)
- Nyah Willis: 7.2 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)
N.C. A&T Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Liberty
|W 56-47
|Corbett Sports Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 73-65
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|11/25/2023
|UT Arlington
|L 87-76
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/3/2023
|@ Louisville
|-
|KFC Yum! Center
|12/9/2023
|Mercer
|-
|Corbett Sports Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Stetson
|-
|Edmunds Center
