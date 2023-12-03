The Louisville Cardinals (7-1) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they host the North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at KFC Yum! Center. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup

N.C. A&T Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other CAA Games

N.C. A&T vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

The Aggies average 11.1 more points per game (71) than the Cardinals give up (59.9).

When it scores more than 59.9 points, N.C. A&T is 1-2.

Louisville has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 71 points.

The Cardinals score 79.5 points per game, 17.8 more points than the 61.7 the Aggies allow.

When Louisville totals more than 61.7 points, it is 7-1.

When N.C. A&T gives up fewer than 79.5 points, it is 3-2.

This season the Cardinals are shooting 45.9% from the field, 9.7% higher than the Aggies concede.

N.C. A&T Leaders

Maleia Bracone: 12.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 40.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38)

12.3 PTS, 2.7 STL, 40.3 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (11-for-38) Jordyn Dorsey: 12.2 PTS, 2 STL, 36.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23)

12.2 PTS, 2 STL, 36.1 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (9-for-23) Chaniya Clark: 12.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 52.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)

12.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 52.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9) D'Mya Tucker: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19)

11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.5 FG%, 21.1 3PT% (4-for-19) Nyah Willis: 7.2 PTS, 41.9 FG%, 35.7 3PT% (5-for-14)

N.C. A&T Schedule