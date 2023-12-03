Laviska Shenault Jr. did not participate in his most recent practice. The Carolina Panthers' Week 13 contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers starts at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Shenault's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep Laviska Shenault Jr. and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In the air, Shenault has been targeted 10 times, with season stats of 60 yards on 10 receptions (6.0 per catch) and zero TDs. He also has 12 carries for 55 yards.

Keep an eye on Shenault's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Laviska Shenault Jr. Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

The Panthers have three other receivers on the injury report this week: Tommy Tremble (DNP/hip): 13 Rec; 84 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs Adam Thielen (DNP/nir - rest): 77 Rec; 728 Rec Yds; 4 Rec TDs Hayden Hurst (DNP/concussion): 18 Rec; 184 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 13 Injury Reports

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Day: December 3, 2023

December 3, 2023 Game Time: 4:05 PM

4:05 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Shenault 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 10 10 60 85 0 6.0

Shenault Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 2 2 16 0 Week 2 Saints 0 0 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 1 1 0 0 Week 4 Vikings 1 1 12 0 Week 5 @Lions 0 0 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 3 15 0 Week 11 Cowboys 2 2 9 0 Week 12 @Titans 1 1 8 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.