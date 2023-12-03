With the Carolina Panthers taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), is Jonathan Mingo a good bet to score a touchdown? Below, we analyze the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.

Will Jonathan Mingo score a touchdown against the Buccaneers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a TD)

Mingo has put up a 286-yard season thus far (28.6 yards per game), hauling in 28 throws out of 57 targets.

Mingo does not have a TD reception this season in 10 games.

Jonathan Mingo Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 5 2 17 0 Week 2 Saints 8 3 26 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 6 3 21 0 Week 5 @Lions 7 5 48 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 3 2 21 0 Week 8 Texans 5 4 62 0 Week 9 Colts 4 1 5 0 Week 10 @Bears 7 3 20 0 Week 11 Cowboys 6 1 6 0 Week 12 @Titans 6 4 60 0

