The Radford Highlanders (5-4) are 9.5-point favorites as they try to build on a three-game home winning streak when they take on the Elon Phoenix (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Dedmon Center. The matchup airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 146.5.

Elon vs. Radford Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Favorite Spread Over/Under Radford -9.5 146.5

Phoenix Betting Records & Stats

Each game Elon has played this season has gone over 146.5 combined points scored.

Elon's average game total this season has been 161.1, 14.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, Elon has compiled a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Elon has come away with one win in the three contests it has been listed as the underdog this season.

The Phoenix have played as an underdog of +400 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Elon has a 20% chance of walking away with the win.

Elon vs. Radford Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Radford 4 57.1% 74.7 158.8 67.3 144.3 141.9 Elon 6 100% 84.1 158.8 77 144.3 146.3

Additional Elon Insights & Trends

The Phoenix average 16.8 more points per game (84.1) than the Highlanders give up to opponents (67.3).

Elon has put together a 3-3 ATS record and a 5-3 overall record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.

Elon vs. Radford Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Radford 5-2-0 0-1 5-2-0 Elon 3-3-0 1-1 5-1-0

Elon vs. Radford Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Radford Elon 10-3 Home Record 5-9 7-10 Away Record 3-12 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-8-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 68.6 65.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.8 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-7-0 5-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

