Elon vs. Radford December 3 Tickets & Start Time
The Radford Highlanders (2-3) will face the Elon Phoenix (3-3) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023. This contest is available on ESPN+.
Elon vs. Radford Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 3
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Elon Players to Watch
- Kenyon Giles: 17.4 PTS, 1.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- DaQuan Smith: 13.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Bryan Antoine: 9.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Justin Archer: 7.6 PTS, 8.8 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Chandler Turner: 4.8 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Radford Players to Watch
Elon vs. Radford Stat Comparison
|Radford Rank
|Radford AVG
|Elon AVG
|Elon Rank
|277th
|68.6
|Points Scored
|77.3
|157th
|156th
|68.8
|Points Allowed
|80.2
|324th
|177th
|34.2
|Rebounds
|29.2
|319th
|201st
|9
|Off. Rebounds
|7.3
|299th
|254th
|6.4
|3pt Made
|10.2
|33rd
|323rd
|10.2
|Assists
|13.8
|157th
|302nd
|14.2
|Turnovers
|11.7
|158th
