Elon vs. Radford: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 3
The Radford Highlanders (5-4) will be trying to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Elon Phoenix (5-3) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Dedmon Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Radford vs. Elon matchup.
Elon vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Elon vs. Radford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Radford Moneyline
|Elon Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Radford (-9.5)
|146.5
|-550
|+400
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Radford (-9.5)
|146.5
|-590
|+410
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Elon vs. Radford Betting Trends
- Elon is 3-3-0 ATS this year.
- The Phoenix have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point underdogs.
- Radford is 5-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Highlanders and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of seven times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.