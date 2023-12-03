The Radford Highlanders (5-4) welcome in the Elon Phoenix (5-3) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Elon vs. Radford Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia

Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Elon Stats Insights

The Phoenix's 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.0 percentage points higher than the Highlanders have given up to their opponents (38.7%).

This season, Elon has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.

The Phoenix are the 173rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders sit at 220th.

The Phoenix score an average of 84.1 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 67.3 the Highlanders allow to opponents.

Elon has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Elon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Elon averaged 68.6 points per game at home last season, and 62.8 on the road.

The Phoenix conceded fewer points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.

Elon knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than away (28.4%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Elon Upcoming Schedule