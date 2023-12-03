How to Watch Elon vs. Radford on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Radford Highlanders (5-4) welcome in the Elon Phoenix (5-3) after winning three straight home games. It tips at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 3, 2023.
Elon vs. Radford Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Dedmon Center in Radford, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Elon Stats Insights
- The Phoenix's 48.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 10.0 percentage points higher than the Highlanders have given up to their opponents (38.7%).
- This season, Elon has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 38.7% from the field.
- The Phoenix are the 173rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Highlanders sit at 220th.
- The Phoenix score an average of 84.1 points per game, 16.8 more points than the 67.3 the Highlanders allow to opponents.
- Elon has put together a 5-3 record in games it scores more than 67.3 points.
Elon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Elon averaged 68.6 points per game at home last season, and 62.8 on the road.
- The Phoenix conceded fewer points at home (70.3 per game) than on the road (71.1) last season.
- Elon knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (33.8%) than away (28.4%).
Elon Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Winthrop
|L 78-70
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/27/2023
|Presbyterian
|W 82-79
|Schar Center
|11/30/2023
|Warren Wilson
|W 127-56
|Schar Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Radford
|-
|Dedmon Center
|12/10/2023
|@ UNC Greensboro
|-
|Greensboro Coliseum
|12/15/2023
|Bridgewater (VA)
|-
|Schar Center
