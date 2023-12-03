Sunday's game features the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) and the Duke Blue Devils (5-2) squaring off at Cameron Indoor Stadium in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-64 victory for heavily favored South Carolina according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.

Their last time out, the Blue Devils won on Thursday 72-65 over Georgia.

Duke vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

Duke vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, Duke 64

Other ACC Predictions

Duke Schedule Analysis

On November 30, the Blue Devils captured their best win of the season, a 72-65 victory over the Georgia Bulldogs, a top 100 team (No. 55), according to our computer rankings.

The Blue Devils have tied for the second-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (two).

Duke has one Quadrant 2 win, tied for the 21st-most in the country. But it also has one Quadrant 2 loss, tied for the 46th-most.

Duke 2023-24 Best Wins

72-65 on the road over Georgia (No. 55) on November 30

83-53 at home over Richmond (No. 65) on November 6

66-62 on the road over Columbia (No. 68) on November 14

88-42 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 220) on November 9

93-45 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 351) on November 26

Duke Leaders

Oluchi Okananwa: 10.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

10.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Taina Mair: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Reigan Richardson: 12.9 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

12.9 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Ashlon Jackson: 13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Camilla Emsbo: 7.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 48.7 FG%

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils' +125 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.6 points per game (58th in college basketball) while allowing 59.7 per contest (107th in college basketball).

