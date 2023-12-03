Sunday's contest at Cameron Indoor Stadium has the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) taking on the Duke Blue Devils (5-2) at 1:00 PM ET (on December 3). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 77-64 win, heavily favoring South Carolina.

In their most recent game on Thursday, the Blue Devils earned a 72-65 victory over Georgia.

Last time out, the Blue Devils won on Thursday 72-65 over Georgia. The Gamecocks are coming off of a 65-58 win over North Carolina in their most recent game on Thursday. Ashlon Jackson put up 18 points, three rebounds and five assists for the Blue Devils. Bree Hall scored 15 points in the Gamecocks' win, leading the team.

Duke vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Duke vs. South Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, Duke 64

Duke Schedule Analysis

When the Blue Devils beat the Georgia Bulldogs, the No. 53 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 72-65 on November 30, it was their signature victory of the year thus far.

The Blue Devils have two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the third-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Duke is 1-1 (.500%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

Duke 2023-24 Best Wins

72-65 on the road over Georgia (No. 53) on November 30

83-53 at home over Richmond (No. 56) on November 6

66-62 on the road over Columbia (No. 69) on November 14

88-42 at home over Coastal Carolina (No. 227) on November 9

93-45 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 352) on November 26

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' signature win this season came in a 100-71 victory against the No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 6.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Gamecocks are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, South Carolina is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most victories.

Based on the RPI, the Blue Devils have zero wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 167th-most in Division 1.

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 18/AP Poll) on November 6

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 34) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 30

78-38 at home over South Dakota State (No. 84) on November 20

109-40 at home over Clemson (No. 112) on November 16

Duke Leaders

Oluchi Okananwa: 10.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15)

10.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 2 STL, 50.9 FG%, 46.7 3PT% (7-for-15) Taina Mair: 10.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27)

10.7 PTS, 2.3 STL, 43.7 FG%, 25.9 3PT% (7-for-27) Reigan Richardson: 12.9 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

12.9 PTS, 39 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Jackson: 13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36)

13 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (14-for-36) Camilla Emsbo: 7.3 PTS, 1.9 BLK, 48.7 FG%

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 15 PTS, 11.8 REB, 4 BLK, 61.7 FG%

15 PTS, 11.8 REB, 4 BLK, 61.7 FG% Raven Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

10.7 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Ashlyn Watkins: 10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK, 59.2 FG%

10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK, 59.2 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Te-Hina Paopao: 13.2 PTS, 49 FG%, 53.6 3PT% (15-for-28)

Duke Performance Insights

The Blue Devils' +125 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.6 points per game (57th in college basketball) while allowing 59.7 per outing (104th in college basketball).

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks outscore opponents by 44.2 points per game (posting 94.5 points per game, fourth in college basketball, and conceding 50.3 per contest, seventh in college basketball) and have a +265 scoring differential.

